MPP Sylvia Jones responds to last week’s open letter

Mr. Fairley,

In your Open Letter on May 6, 2021 addressed to me, you have asked for a response about our decision to make available vaccine information in different languages.

The fact is, Canada is home to many languages in addition to English and French. Translating vaccine information in more than 300 languages makes it easier for all Ontarians, of all backgrounds, to access the information they need to make informed decisions and to help combat vaccine hesitancy.

I certainly do not believe it is a waste of time to find ways to effectively communicate with individuals who speak another language.

Knowing that both ethnic and culturally diverse communities are struggling to understand information and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that these communities have the highest number in vaccine hesitancy, I welcome every opportunity that provides clear understanding about the vaccine.

The translated material was collected and offered with the health and safety of all Ontarians being paramount.

Sylvia Jones, MPP

Dufferin-Caledon

