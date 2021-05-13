Highway 413

Deputy Mayor John Creelman:

Regarding Mono Council’s motion opposing Hwy 413 proposal, some points for your consideration:

– There is no doubt the 413 would be beneficial. The alternative is future gridlock.

– There is going to be development with, or without the Highway, we need the housing

– It may relieve stress on Hwy 9. What better way were you referring to?

– You cannot put transports, on public transit

The Hwy 413 should be built.

I would suggest that Mono Council focus on local issues, as it was elected to deal with.

Respectfully,

Keith Coulter

Mono, ON

