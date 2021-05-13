Jim Cuddy headlining drive-in concert supporting suicide awareness

May 13, 2021

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy, along with other local musicians are joining forces for an upcoming drive-in concert at the Mansfield Ski Club in Mulmur in support of suicide awareness.

On Monday (May 10), the Suicide Awareness Council of Wellington-Dufferin in partnership with Go With Crowe Real Estate announced the inaugural Music In the Hills Concert for Suicide Awareness scheduled for June 25.

“We really want to inspire the community, we want to inspire them to focus on the positive, to focus on looking after yourself, your family and community,” said Claire Knight, who sits on the Suicide Awareness Council.

The Jim Cuddy Trio – featuring Ann Lindsay, Colin Cripps, and Jim Cuddy – will be headlining the event, which will also see performances from musician Woody Woodburn, and local singer-songwriter Sohayla Smith accompanied by Tyler Reed and Adrian Smith.

“Having spent the better part of the last year at our place in Mulmur, I am so excited to be able to play some music in the neighbourhood,” said Cuddy in an email to the Free Press. “It will be wonderful to play live again and be in the beautiful hills of Mulmur.”

While the concert is bringing a light-hearted experience to the community, the event is also helping raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness initiatives from the Suicide Awareness Council of Wellington-Dufferin.

“I think it’s paramount to really look after each other, to remind each that we are going through a difficult time, and it’s okay to not be okay; that’s a big thing that the Suicide Awareness Council really want to focus on,” said Knight.

Knight notes that with the funds raised through the event, the council is looking to run initiatives focused on the mental health of those experiencing increased struggles throughout the pandemic including seniors, youth, and first responders.

Provided the concert sells out, Knight said 50 per cent of what is made will go towards the Suicide Awareness Council, with 100 per cent of those proceeds directly supporting initiatives in Dufferin County.

In support of local businesses, 150 ‘swag bags’ will be distributed to each vehicle containing information and gifts from sponsors. The council is still looking for local business to help sponsor the concert as well as a local restaurant to help support the musicians.

Tickets for the Music in the Hills Concert will be on sale May 15 at 9 a.m., with prices starting at $100 per vehicle (two occupants), and $35 for additional occupants purchased separately. Tickets will be limited to approximately 150 vehicles, and can be purchased through the concert’s website (www.musicinthehills.ca).

