Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks Issues Clean-up Order

May 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) issued an Order against Rodriguez and Hobson at 833160 4th Line EHS in Mono, for the immediate clean up of food wastes from their property last Friday (April 30).

 “We appreciate the promptness and decisive action that MECP has taken to have these food wastes removed from the property. This has the potential to be a significant public health catastrophe in its current state,” said Mono Mayor Laura Ryan.

The Town is currently working on 3 separate enforcement issues on the property, including the MECP, the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) and the Town’s Bylaw Enforcement Office. The Town’s Bylaw Enforcement Office has issued an Order to Comply and is continuing to work with the landowners to immediately remove all non-agricultural materials from the property.



         

