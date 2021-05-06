General News

New GIS platform provides information on Town’s major capital projects

May 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Updated information on the Town of Orangeville’s major capital projects can be found on an ongoing basis on a new online platform. The GIS (Geographic Information System) site can be accessed directly or through the Town’s website, under the Town Hall tab.

Two public information centres will kick off the new information portal. The first virtual public information centre is on May 11 from 4-6 p.m. for the reconstruction of Centennial Road, from C Line to Dawson Road.

Centennial Reconstruction link to virtual meeting on May 11:  https://zoom.us/j/91425273382

Online project page including plans of the proposed work: https://www.orangeville.ca/major-capital-projects

The second public information centre is May 12 from 4-6 p.m., for the Broadway Boulevard and Sidewalk Replacement project on Broadway from John Street to Third Street.

Broadway boulevard and sidewalk link to virtual meeting on May 12: https://zoom.us/j/97153698216

Online project page including plans of the proposed work: https://www.orangeville.ca/major-capital-projects



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

MP Kyle Seeback fasts for Ramadan

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback participated in this year’s Ramadan celebrations with the local Muslim community. He fasted all day on Friday, May ...

Headwaters gets boost for National Nursing Week

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in honour of National Nursing Week (May 10-16) is donating funds to ...

Dufferin Community Foundation again dispersing grants

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Community Foundation is again distributing grant funding to local charities with a focus on supporting programs that improve mental health ...

Orangeville unable to offer e-voting for 2022 municipal election

By Sam Odrowski While Shelburne prepares for electronic voting in their 2022 election, the Town of Orangeville is proceeding with the same system used in ...

Feds promise changes to Bill C-10 following uproar

By Sam Odrowski The federal government is promising an amendment to Bill C-10 following an uproar of controversy and criticism over the legislation’s potential to ...

Can’t find the perfect gift for mom? Consider “adopting” a mom in need

By Brock Weir Mother’s Day arrives on Sunday, a perfect time to shower moms with gifts and flowers – as much as stay-at-home orders allow. ...