New GIS platform provides information on Town’s major capital projects

May 6, 2021 · 0 Comments

Updated information on the Town of Orangeville’s major capital projects can be found on an ongoing basis on a new online platform. The GIS (Geographic Information System) site can be accessed directly or through the Town’s website, under the Town Hall tab.

Two public information centres will kick off the new information portal. The first virtual public information centre is on May 11 from 4-6 p.m. for the reconstruction of Centennial Road, from C Line to Dawson Road.

Centennial Reconstruction link to virtual meeting on May 11: https://zoom.us/j/91425273382

Online project page including plans of the proposed work: https://www.orangeville.ca/major-capital-projects

The second public information centre is May 12 from 4-6 p.m., for the Broadway Boulevard and Sidewalk Replacement project on Broadway from John Street to Third Street.

Broadway boulevard and sidewalk link to virtual meeting on May 12: https://zoom.us/j/97153698216

