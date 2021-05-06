General News

Charges laid following fifth protest

May 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The organizer of Orangeville protests against lockdowns and Public Health measures has again been charged by Dufferin OPP, following another demonstration held over the weekend.

On Sunday May 2, 2021, eight members of the public gathered on Broadway and First Street in the Town of Orangeville for a demonstration.

Officers attended and spoke with demonstrators, most of whom were cooperative. The organizer of this event has been charged for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

The OPP continues to encourage everyone to follow the emergency measures and health recommendations. Officers will continue to investigate and take necessary action in response to incidents reported under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA),the Re-opening Ontario Act (ROA) and the provincial Stay-At-Home order. Dufferin OPP are working with local Public Health Units (PHUs), bylaw enforcement and other agencies. 

The OPP says with public safety being a top priority, charges may not be laid at the time of the incident, but could be laid at a later time after a thorough investigation.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation. Failure to follow the rules can result in prosecution or jail time.



         

