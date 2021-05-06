Local business sells garden journals to raise money for the Orangeville Food Bank

Throughout the month of May, Little Moments Big Memories is selling garden journals to raise money for the Orangeville Food Bank. Each garden journal can be purchased online for $5 and all funds raised will go to the Orangeville Food Bank.

“We are all looking for a little sunshine during these difficult times and I wanted to give kids a fun activity to do at home while showing support for our community,” says Laura Goulding, owner of Little Moments Big Memories. “Let the garden adventure begin!”

Each garden journal includes a section to draw a map of the garden, list the plants and reflect on progress and learnings from the year’s harvest. Families can purchase the journal from Little Moments Big Memories’ Etsy Shop and they will receive a digital copy that they can print at home.

“I knew when I started my business that I wanted to be as involved in the community as possible,” says Goulding. “I am excited to not only support the Orangeville Food Bank through this initiative but also the kids in our community.”

