Town and police respond to squatters in Monora Park

By Peter Richardson

Following reports of squatters in Monora Park, Town of Mono staff, along with police, escorted them out without incidence.

During Mono’s director of recreation, Kim Heaton’s remarks to Council late last month, she noted that other reports of squatters had been received and would be dealt with in a similar manner.

Heaton also shared that the recreation department is continuing the removal of dead Ash trees in Monora Park and that is work has been progressing well.

As well, Heaton announced that she was working with the Oshawa Seniors Centre (OSC), to provide programs for seniors in Mono. This is a part of the OSC having received a Grant from New Horizons, to take the lead in forming such programs.

Road safety

A new by-law setting speed limits on 3rd Line EHS from Hwy 10 to 750 metres south of Dunby Road, at 40 Km, was passed by Council. This was in response to excessive speeding along that section of road as complained about by residents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Creelman spoke about a new Provincial initiative, concerning stunt driving charges and tow truck legislation to Mono Council. One thing about this legislation is that it does not cover local impoundment.

Most cars impounded from Mono are done further south, due to the base of operations of the tow truck operators.

No fee schedule is included either.

In the matter of stunt driving however, the license suspension and vehicle impoundment are both to be increased and the trigger for the charge is to be lowered to 40km over the speed limit, instead of 50. However, the charge will only apply to roads where the speed limit is less than 80km.

Unfortunately, some 95 per cent of the charges laid in Mono were on roads where the speed limit was 80km or greater and therefore exempt from the new legislation. John said he feels a letter coming on as once again, the legislation is aimed at the streets of Toronto and excludes the vast majority of the province.

Parking enforcement

In response to the parking problems experienced at Mono Cliffs Park on Third Line last fall, Mono Council has taken steps to rectify the issue.

A letter brought forward. by the Town Clerk, Fred Simpson, noted the appointment of Park Wardens and Bruce Trail Conservancy personnel to help enforce the Town’s Parking Bylaw.

Town staff worked closely with Park Superintendent Jillian Van Niekerk, in anticipation of receiving The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) permission.

MECP granted approval for the Park Wardens to enforce parking on all roads bordering Mono Cliffs Provincial Park and all roads bordering the Hockley Valley Nature Preserve.

In addition, staff recommended that Bruce Trail Conservancy staff and their agents enforce parking where there are no Parking zones adjacent to property they own, or have parking lots.

These include, 1st Line EHS from 10 Sideroad to the terminus at Lot 12, 1st Line EHS from terminus at lot 12 to 1000 metres north of the terminus and 7th Line EHS from Airport Road to 100 metres east of Airport Road.

The Bruce Trail Conservancy staff would not be Provincial Offence Officers, so they would have to be individually appointed in a by-law.

Meanwhile, bylaw parking enforcement in Mono, has seen a slight hiccup. The Town had agreed, at some point, to take on the administrative costs of contested tickets, from the power of attorney (POA) and in return would keep a greater share of the ticket value.

Mono can elect to get out of this agreement with a 180-day notice, but in the interim, Mono does not have the knowledge with which to deal with this administrative duty. Deputy John Mayor Creelman said he supports getting out of the agreement, as it only effects 10 per cent of the tickets issued.

Emergency Preparedness Week

Mono Council has declared May 2 to May 8 as Emergency Preparedness Week in Mono.

Started in 1996 and continued annually ever since, Emergency Preparedness Week is a chance for residents to protect themselves, their family and their community, during an emergency.

This year’s theme is Emergency Preparedness, Be Ready for Anything. Canadians are encouraged to know the risks, make a plan and get an emergency kit.

Together, we can all be ready for any emergency.

Question Period

During Public Question Period two issues were brought to the attention of Council.

Resident Russel D’Souza, wished for Council to order the Town Public Works Department to repair the damage to his lawn, done by a sidewalk plow, by laying sod rather than the prescribed repair, consisting of topsoil and grass seed. Mike Dunmore, Director of Public Works, explained that this was the practice of the Town and that some 50 such repairs had been made this year, including Mr. D’Souza’s.

He explained that Mr. D’Souza was not satisfied with this method of repair and had voiced his concerns in an email to Public Works and to the foreman who had inspected the repair.

Mr. Dunmore said that it was his opinion that they should wait for some rain and continue to monitor the situation. When asked by the Deputy Mayor, he stated that it was a minor repair. A proclamation not shared by Mr. D’Souza.

The matter was left in the hands of Public Works to deal with.

Next, Mr. Mark Bates was again before Council seeking resolution to his “light trespass situation in his home. He had a neighbour, whose outdoor light was flooding into his home.

Mr. Bates was requesting Council to enforce its own by-law and have the issue corrected.

Mayor Laura Ryan reiterated to Mr. Bates that Town Council had been advised by their legal counsel, that this was an issue for the Condominium Board to handle as they see fit.

Mr. Bates stated that they had not done so, in almost a year and that since the Town had a by-law regarding this point that they should enforce their by-law.

Mayor Ryan demurred, but stated that the matter would be discussed at Council’s upcoming In-Camera session, with the Town attorney. She noted that results would be made public following the session.

Though clearly not satisfied, Mr. Bates let the matter rest pending the closed session.

Following the in-camera session, during which Council was told that the Condominium Corporation had jurisdiction over the matter brought up by Mr. Mark Bates and would proceed with handling it, Council passed a motion formally declaring that the Town would have no further dealings with this matter and would leave it in the hands of said Corporation.

