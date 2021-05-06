Survey Lane being repurposed as trail

By Sam Odrowski

Survey Lane is being closed to vehicular use in the Town of Orangeville and repurposed as a multi-use trail.

The 200-meter laneway runs from Second Street to Third Street, just south and parallel to Fourth Avenue.

The cost of converting Survey Lane into a trailway is in the order of $25,000, according to a report prepared by Town staff.

It noted that, upon completion of the new trailway link, Orangeville’s community services department would be responsible for ongoing maintenance, such as grass-cutting. However, as a trailway, no winter maintenance would be needed.

The Town is now considering a site access agreement for the property located at 59 Third Street that abuts Survey Lane so the property owner can access their driveway.

Orangeville Fire confirmed with Town staff that the laneway serves no purpose for emergency services and is not a designated fire route.

Survey Lane was identified in the Town of Orangeville’s November 2020 Road Needs Study Update as requiring full reconstruction.

In Town staff’s report, it stated that the existing asphalt is characterized by areas of major distress, potholes and poor drainage.

“Maintenance costs have increased over the past several years, warranting the need for full reconstruction,” read the report.

In light of this, the rehabilitation of Survey Lane was presented as a capital project in the Town’s 2021 Budget, costing $71,500.

However, this will not go forward, as the laneway is being shut down to vehicular use, instead costing $25,000.

