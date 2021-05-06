First Indian grocery store opens locally

By Sam Odrowski

The first Indian grocery store in Orangeville, Fig Grocers, recently opened its doors to the community and has seen a great response from both Indian and Caucasian customers.

Baljit Powar, the store’s owner, said she was motivated to start the business because she was always travelling down to Brampton to order Indian groceries and saw that there was a demand locally. She also noted that the growing ethnic community in Orangeville will help her business be successful for years to come.

Fig Grocers, which is located at 163 First Street, has popular Indian spices, snacks, vegetables, ready-to-go meals, and beverages, which have become quite popular, as well as the frozen section. The store offers some Canadian products as well.

Powar said she always provides her customers with a hand when picking out ingredients or spices if they’re hoping to cook something new.

If anybody is looking for a certain item that doesn’t appear to be on the shelves, Powar said she’ll always try to order it in. While products that are made within Canada are easy to source, getting products from India can be a challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powar is originally from India and moved to Grand Valley a year ago. She loves the area and hopes to live there for many years to come.

To learn more about Figs Grocer, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/FIGgrocers/ and see all their latest specials.

