Letters to the Editor

Lets Make Orangeville Shine

April 29, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Rotary Club of Orangeville and our Community Partners have been busy preparing for our 31st Annual Let’s Make Orangeville Shine (LMOS) event, which was to happen on Saturday, May 15, 2021.  

Every year the community comes together to cleanup our parks, roadsides and creeks, to help beautify our town after a long winter. 

During the pandemic, we adapted to an online registration through the Town of Orangeville and planned to distribute cleanup kits  to registered households, who would then cleanup their preferred area of town and bring their collected litter to a central spot at the Rotary Park parking lot in exchange for a dessert treat coupon, instead of our usual Barbeque.  

Unfortunately, due to the latest Government restrictions, we are regrettably postponing this event until a future time when restrictions are lifted.  

The Town of Orangeville will be notifying all registrants by email and for any inquires, please email:  rotarycluboforangeville@gmail.com.   Stay tuned for a new date!

Sheri Moir,

LMOS  Committee Chai 

Rotary Club of Orangeville



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Lisa Post acclaimed as Liberal candidate for Dufferin–Caledon

By Sam Odrowski The Liberal Party of Canada recently announced Orangeville councillor, Lisa Post, has been acclaimed as their candidate for the Dufferin–Caledon riding in ...

Fourth protest against lockdowns held downtown Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski A group of five stood at the corner of Broadway and First Street on Sunday (April 25), in front of the CIBC ...

Mayor forms committee to address men’s homelessness

By Sam Odrowski While Orangeville has emergency shelter services for youth, women and children, the issue of men’s homelessness has not yet been addressed. To ...

Mayor apologizes for online comments regarding resident’s dispute with sex workers

During Question Period of Orangeville Council’s April 26 meeting, there was a unique encounter between long time Orangeville resident, Tracey Newman and Mayor Sandy Brown, ...