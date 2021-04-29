Lets Make Orangeville Shine

April 29, 2021

The Rotary Club of Orangeville and our Community Partners have been busy preparing for our 31st Annual Let’s Make Orangeville Shine (LMOS) event, which was to happen on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Every year the community comes together to cleanup our parks, roadsides and creeks, to help beautify our town after a long winter.

During the pandemic, we adapted to an online registration through the Town of Orangeville and planned to distribute cleanup kits to registered households, who would then cleanup their preferred area of town and bring their collected litter to a central spot at the Rotary Park parking lot in exchange for a dessert treat coupon, instead of our usual Barbeque.

Unfortunately, due to the latest Government restrictions, we are regrettably postponing this event until a future time when restrictions are lifted.

The Town of Orangeville will be notifying all registrants by email and for any inquires, please email: rotarycluboforangeville@gmail.com. Stay tuned for a new date!

Sheri Moir,

LMOS Committee Chai

Rotary Club of Orangeville

