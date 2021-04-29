Golfers fight shut-down with one course staying open

April 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

When it was announced that golf courses were among the businesses that must close during the current provincial stay-at-home order, it didn’t go over very well with the golf industry.

Golf Ontario released a statement that they are lobbying the provincial government to allow courses to remain open.

Golf, they insist, is a safe activity due to the inherent physical distancing that takes place on the course as well as a form of physical exercise.

They also stress that the sport promotes mental health as people like to play for the challenge of the game as well as the serenity of getting out on the course.

At least one golf course in Ontario has decided it won’t play the by the rules.

The Bridges at Tillsonburg, in Tillsonburg, Ontario announced they were opening on Saturday, April 24.

In a statement, the course said: “We have implemented the necessary protocols to ensure our golfers are able to play safely. We are excited to be open and the course is in fantastic condition.”

The course has also put into place protocols that were used during last season. That includes removing rakes and tools from the greens, inverting the cups so players don’t have to reach into the hole, and encouraging walking rather than using a golf cart.

In reply, Golf Ontario said, “We are obviously aware of the opening today of the Bridges at Tillsonburg golf course in contravention of government regulations. Please know we do no, in any way, condone this action.”

Several other golf courses have said they are watching the situation very carefully, with at least a couple that have indicated they have plans in place an may follow suit.

“It’s disappointing and approaching being saddened,” said, Stephen Molnar, Mayor of Tillsonburg. “We’re trying to work together, follow the facts, and be community partners. We certainly identify the fact that there’s been challenges and sacrifices made by all segments of the population.”

The course had a lot of people teeing off, however some people did back off when they realized they could be fined for playing.

The local detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police did not take any direct action during Saturday’s opening, but they were there and observing from a post across the street.

When asked by a news outlet if there was any word on charges or fines, a police spokesperson said, “It’s under investigation.”

Ontario is the only jurisdiction in North America that has cancelled the sport.

Many golf club owners are getting worried as they head into their busy season.

Local area golf courses in Dufferin County are well manicured and ready to be played, but the fairways are empty as courses wait to find out what will happen over the next few weeks.

Until then, both courses and driving ranges will be idle, unless someone else decides to join the protest and opens for business

Some industry experts said that if courses are not allowed to open by June, it could result in some course going out of business permanently.

