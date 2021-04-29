Minor baseball hoping for changes

While baseball is not currently underway across the province, organizers are concerned about the 50 player ‘bubble’ that will be required once the ban is lifted.

The player bubble system will restrict competition and which teams can play against each other.

Baseball Ontario has reach out to the provincial government to make a case for changing the rules.

They have also supported the efforts of other outdoor team sports like soccer and softball who have made similar recommendations for a change.

Teams had minimal play last season with only exhibition games taking part and teams only allowed to play other teams within their health district.

Baseball executives are hoping to have more of a regular season this year.

