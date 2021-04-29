Outlaws delay flag football season – fields off limits for time being

April 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

They’ve already been relegated to playing flag football rather than the full gridiron action they normally enjoy, now the Orangeville Outlaws have had to delay the summer season due to the current stay-at-home orders issued by the provincial government.

The Outlaws and the entire Ontario Provincial Football League lost the whole season last year, and they won’t be playing real football this year either.

To keep the kids active, the Outlaws executive organized an in-house flag football season last year which proved to be very popular. Players enjoyed getting out and having some good competition.

Since the pandemic continues to cause sports leagues to cancel their year, the Outlaws again decided to turn to a flag season to at least keep active.

They had organized teams in three divisions with Tyke and Atom, Peewee and Bantam, and Junior Varsity and Varsity players forming squads.

Games were to be played on the field at Orangeville Christian School.

This season the plan was to start playing on April 26 / 27, depending on the weather.

The latest stay-at-home order has forced the delay of the season as teams can’t play while the order is still in effect.

The delay in the season was announced on April 21.

Executive said they are now hoping to get the first practices in on Wednesday, May 26. That will depend on the current order being lifted.

The season will likely be extended into mid to late August so they can get all the games in.

If the stay-at-home order is extended, that could kill the entire season.

Outlaws players are keeping their fingers crossed in hopes of getting back out and having some football fun.

Readers Comments (0)