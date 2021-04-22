Golf and tennis now on the no-play list

By Brian Lockhart

Just when you thought it was time to hit the links or get some exercise on the tennis courts – you’re back to walking to keep your heart rate up.

The latest provincial decree that orders people to stay at home has pretty much eliminated every organized sport there is.

Golf courses have been forced to close, including driving ranges, and tennis courts and clubs are not open for play.

Add to that list – outdoor basketball courts and soccer fields.

The golfing industry has already called on the provincial government to reverse the decision forcing golf clubs to close citing the fact that Ontario is the only place in North America that has ordered golf clubs to be closed.

Golf, the industry claims, is a safe sport that is ‘naturally aligned to physical distancing,’ while pointing out that using the correct protocols, the sport has not had a single outbreak or COVID transmission.

On top of this, they say that golf gets people outdoors, is good for exercise, relieves stress, and can improve mental health – especially during these difficult times.

The order seems to be a repeat of the skiing season where the provincial government ordered ski resorts to close just as they were heading into their busy season. The move cost the skiing industry millions of dollars in lost revenue.

They stay at home order has also thrown just about every summer league sport a curve that they are currently dealing with.

Most leagues are uncertain if they will have any kind of a summer season at all this year and as they continue to take unpaid registrations, leagues are making it clear that registering for a sport does not mean any activity will take place this summer.

