Sports

Local boxer’s fight card cancelled

April 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart
The fight game has become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local boxer Josh Wagner was on the card for a ten round super-welterweight fight against Russian, Artem Oganesyan at the Centre Videotron arena in Quebec City, on Saturday, April 17.

However the entire fight card was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Wagner’s last fight was in November of 2020, in an arena that followed pandemic protocols.

That event went off without a hitch.

Wagner won that fight with a unanimous decision over Raphael Courchesne, who hails from Rimouski, Quebec.

Saturday’s fight could have been a real game changer for Wagner. His opponent, Oganesyan, has a 12-0 record including ten KO’s.

Wagner wanted the win to improve his professional record to 8 – 0.

As of now, there is no indication of when the fight can be rescheduled.

The Centre  does have upcoming events listed on its website, but no boxing events are listed.

Saturday’s fight was taken off Wagner’s record on BoxRec.com, with no upcoming bouts currently listed.



         

