Letters to the Editor

Mutiny and Resignations

April 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Fortunately, police chiefs around the province are standing true to their oath, having sworn only to Her Majesty The Queen, and the Constitution of Canada — and are categorically refusing to carry out directives from Doug Ford’s government.

This is a welcomed mutiny. But is nonetheless extremely disturbing.

Within is a clear breakdown of governance which needs to be immediately put to the Speaker of the House, so as to call on a vote of confidence.

Regardless of future outcomes, political resignations are in order.

Sylvia Jones …for self-respecting citizens who are not bound by party politics, know it has become impossible to respect the position and level of competence of your government.

By virtue of not categorically denying your support for citizens who choose to engage in acts of enforcement — to be otherwise performed only by sworn peace officers — speaks to the ineptitude of your government, and sends a clear message that elected officials have lost control and command.

To maintain the shreds of public respect that may remain, I implore you to never again refer to, nor publish, the term “Ford Nation” when communicating within your official capacities.

Regardless of the “contract” between you and the Premier, this is a reminder that your responsibility is to the province of Ontario, not a fictitious autonomous zone that had been made up in the mind of a punk.

Darrin Davidson

Orangeville



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Orangeville resident inspires York University’s Plastic Pickup Challenge

By Sam Odrowski A local resident’s personal efforts to pick up litter and improve the environment has inspired an online challenge, being hosted by York ...

Lord Dufferin IODE hosting 27th Annual Geranium Fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski With the weather warming up and limited options for activities outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no better time to take ...

Food Bank looking for community input on strategic plan

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is looking for the community’s help in putting together its new strategic plan, which will be the organization’s ...

WDG Public Health confirms case of Brazilian Variant in region

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism initiative Reporter Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has identified the first local case of the COVID-19 Brazilian variant (P1). The local ...

National Volunteer Week recognized locally

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism initiative Reporter Volunteers are often seen as the glue that holds a community together, contributing both their time and efforts ...

Michelle Hanson trial new dates to be set

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michelle Hanson, an Amaranth mother facing charges in relation to the 2018 death of her three-year old son ...

Restaurants hit hard by latest lockdown

By Sam Odrowski and Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter From the outside, the end of March looked like a turning point for restaurants in ...