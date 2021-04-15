Tennis anyone? Courts open at Orangeville Tennis Club

April 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

One of the few sports available

By Brian Lockhart

The fact that tennis as a sport creates inherent physical distancing means the courts at the Orangeville Tennis Club are open for the season.

However, that doesn’t mean the Club is operating without restrictions.

There is currently no inter-club play and some programs and activities have either been cancelled or delayed this season due to the current province-wide ‘stay-at-home’ order.

Clubs in Ontario can not cross health district boundaries to play matches with other clubs in the region.

The Orangeville Club usually takes part in matches with other nearby tennis clubs.

Lessons will be available this season but there will be restrictions on the number of people who can attend group lessons.

The Club has cancelled its traditional opening day barbecue and clean-up day.

Rather, volunteers have been working quietly to get the courts in shape and the nets up.

After a successful season last year, the sport is increasing in popularity as more players want to take up the sport.

The Club saw in increase of over 50 per cent in junior player registrations last year.

Clubs across the province are also reporting an increase in both membership as well as inquiries from people who are interested in taking up the sport.

Club Pro, Michael Soden, is back and will be offering lessons for beginners as well as seasoned players who want to improve their game.

To use the courts, you must be a member of the Club.

The courts are open from sunrise to 11:00 p.m.

Fully lit, the courts are popular during evening hours.

If you are a Club member, you can book a court time on-line.

The system also allows members to find other players, book playing times and matches.

The Ladders program allows players to be matched up with other players in a similar skill set to make for good competition on the courts and an enjoyable game.

With so many activities cancelled this summer, it might be a good year to take up tennis and learn a new sport while getting some good exercise at the same time.

Readers Comments (0)