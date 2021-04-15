Sports

Links seeing new numbers playing the game

April 15, 2021

Golfers out in droves

By Brian Lockhart

With so many sports restricted or cancelled this year, golf has seen a big surge in popularity.

Local golf courses were doing a lot of business over the weekend when Saturday provided the perfect day to get outdoors and hit the ball around.

Both courses and driving ranges were filled to capacity.

Since golf is an inherently physically distancing sport, it was not place on the restricted list during the provincial stay-at-home order.

Many golf courses across the province are reporting record numbers of golfers and are booking tee times well in advance to meet the demand.

Golfers appreciate the fact that they can get outdoors and meet with friends then haven’t seen for quite a while. 

Golf is one of those sports that is as much a social event as it is a sport and people appreciate that. 

No only are there many new golfers taking up the sport, many are returning to the links after not having played for years, sometimes decades.

Golf Ontario actively lobbied the provincial government prior to the shut-down making the case that golf is a safe sport and should be allowed to continue.

The Association issued a statement saying: “The key message has bee that golf is safe and that now, more than ever, safe outdoor recreational options will be critical to ensure the physical and mental well-being of Ontarians.”

The Association also listed protocols for when you are on the course including using masks if there are two riders from different households on a golf cart, and staying six feet apart from other players when on the course.

Also listed is the maximum of five people allowed to gather rule and no post game gatherings.

Retail and pro shops at golf course are all closed. You can get curbside pickup of golf related items if the store or pro shop at a course is offering that service. 



         

