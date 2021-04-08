General News » Sports

Orangeville Tennis Club back up and running for 2021

April 8, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Submitted By Brad Sweezey

Coming off a challenging yet highly successful 2020 season, the Orangeville Tennis Club is now open for registration and play in 2021.  With COVID-19 delaying opening by nearly 2 months last year, OTC volunteers were eager to take advantage of some March sunshine to set up the courts early this year.

Even with the delayed start in 2020, demand for outdoor activity was strong and the Club registered 200 members for the first time, half of whom were new. Junior memberships increased 50 per cent year-over-year as the Club’s demographic continues to shift toward families and students getting into the sport.

The Club’s annual opening day barbeque will once again be cancelled this year but registration can be done online. The courts have already been active, with many families taking advantage of warm weather and registering ahead of the postponed school break. OTC offers subsidized spring clinics by club pro Mike Soden, for everyone from beginners learning the basics to advanced players looking to shake off the winter rust.

Last season the Club’s purchase of SkyCourt, an online court booking system, was a huge success. Initially thought of as primarily a contact tracing system, SkyCourt allowed the Club to monitor member access and give members a way to find other players, easily book playing times and matches, and participate in ladders.

The OTC executive anticipates another highly active season ahead. While inter club leagues will likely be on hold again this year, the Club hopes (Covid regulations permitting) to offer lessons, House Leagues, live ball, regular Men’s and Ladies’ mornings and Singles and Doubles ladders. President Rosanne Brett encourages families to sign up early to take advantage of the coming school break, when many families will be looking for safe, Covid friendly outdoor activities. 

For more information or to register you can visit www.orangevilletennisclub.ca.



         

