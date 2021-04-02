Hydro Poll fire left roughly 5,000 without power last Friday

April 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Approximately 5,000 Orangeville residents were without power for a few hours on Friday (March 26).

The power outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. and the cause was determined to be a hydro pole catching on fire along Broadway, according to the Orangeville Hydro Corporation.

They told the Citizen that power was restored to customers in three phases, customers in the first phase saw their power come back online at noon, while second phase customers power was restored between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

The remaining customers had their power brought back by 2 p.m.

