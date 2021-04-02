Headline News

Hydro Poll fire left roughly 5,000 without power last Friday

April 2, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Approximately 5,000 Orangeville residents were without power for a few hours on Friday (March 26).

The power outage was first reported around 10:30 a.m. and the cause was determined to be a hydro pole catching on fire along Broadway, according to the Orangeville Hydro Corporation.

They told the Citizen that power was restored to customers in three phases, customers in the first phase saw their power come back online at noon, while second phase customers power was restored between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

The remaining customers had their power brought back by 2 p.m.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Food Bank Street Challenge returns for spring

By Sam Odrowski A 13-year-old boy of Mono is again working to generate donations for food banks locally and across Canada.  Jaylen Padaychee’s Food Bank ...

Hydro Poll fire left roughly 5,000 without power last Friday

By Sam Odrowski Approximately 5,000 Orangeville residents were without power for a few hours on Friday (March 26). The power outage was first reported around ...

Street parking bylaws being reviewed by Council

By Sam Odrowski Restricting street parking to one side of the road throughout Orangeville is currently being reviewed by Town Council.    Deputy Mayor Andy ...

Mayor under investigation, resigns from police services board

By Sam Odrowski Mayor Sandy Brown has stepped down from the Orangeville Police Services Board, following a complaint alleging code of conduct issues and Deputy ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Font Resize
Accessibility by WAH
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support