Dufferin OPP seize drugs in Orangeville – charges laid

April 2, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two suspects following the execution of a search warrant in the Town of Orangeville.

As a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Orangeville, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of CSCU teams from both Nottawasaga and Caledon Detachments, executed a search warrant at an address in Orangeville last Thursday (March 25).

Investigators located and seized the following items:

Psilocybin;

Crack cocaine;

Oxycodone pills;

Cash;

Cell phones; and

Digital scales.

As a result of this investigation, two persons were arrested and multiple charges were laid.

A 53-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone (CDSA); and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CC).

A 47-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (CDSA);

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone (CDSA); and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (CC).

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. We value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com

Deputy Mayor Andy Macintosh would like to see all Town roads restrict parking to one side to improve access for emergency vehicles.

Dufferin County community paramedics, Cara Burleigh (left) and Josie Hudasek (right) welcome the $2.9 million in funding, as it will better equip them when providing care directly to seniors in their home, which reduces visits to the hospital.

Readers Comments (0)