Dufferin OPP seize drugs in Orangeville – charges laid

April 2, 2021

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two suspects following the execution of a search warrant in the Town of Orangeville.

As a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Orangeville, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of CSCU teams from both Nottawasaga and Caledon Detachments, executed a search warrant at an address in Orangeville last Thursday (March 25).

Investigators located and seized the following items:

  • Psilocybin;
  • Crack cocaine;
  • Oxycodone pills;
  • Cash;
  • Cell phones; and
  • Digital scales. 

As a result of this investigation, two persons were arrested and multiple charges were laid. 

A 53-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

  •  Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone (CDSA); and
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CC).

A 47-year-old from Orangeville was charged with:

  •  Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (CDSA);
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone (CDSA); and
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (CC).

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. We value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com

