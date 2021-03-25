Letter re: Climate Action Plan

March 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I was really pleased to read your March 18th article about the Dufferin County Climate Action Plan. It was good to see that our county councillors believe in taking action on these issues of climate change.

Warden White is correct when he said that if the name of the positive individual actions regarding food security, energy efficiency, natural heritage, and wetland protection can be agreed upon as long as we do no call it climate change. He is right but isn’t that sad.

Of all the speakers I have listened to over the years, the only one I can quote is an elderly First Nations individual who was blessing our gathering. He left us with one final plea, “Take care of my Mother [Earth]. She’s all that I have.”

Mayor Laura Ryan had it right too. We all need to ensure Dufferin remains a healthy and thriving community for current generations and future generations.

A final thank you to all the county council who passed this resolution to take care of our planet. It’s the only one we have.

Allen Taylor

