Letters to the Editor

Letter re: Climate Action Plan

March 25, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I was really pleased to read your March 18th article about the Dufferin County Climate Action Plan. It was good to see that our county councillors believe in taking action on these issues of climate change. 

Warden White is correct when he said that if the name of the positive individual actions regarding food security, energy efficiency, natural heritage, and wetland protection can be agreed upon as long as we do no call it climate change. He is right but isn’t that sad. 

Of all the speakers I have listened to over the years, the only one I can quote is an elderly First Nations individual who was blessing our gathering. He left us with one final plea, “Take care of my Mother [Earth]. She’s all that I have.”

Mayor Laura Ryan had it right too. We all need to ensure Dufferin remains a healthy and thriving community for current generations and future generations. 

A final thank you to all the county council who passed this resolution to take care of our planet. It’s the only one we have. 

Allen Taylor



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Paramedic chosen for Lord Dufferin IODE’s 2021 Citizenship Award

By Sam Odrowski While hard work can often times go unnoticed, the community spirit and dedication of a Dufferin County paramedic is being recognized by ...

Difference in OPP transition cost savings reviewed at Council

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville Council took some time at their March 22 meeting to reflect on the transition to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the ...

Council reduces costs for minor sports groups

By Sam Odrowski Following Council’s decision late last month to reduce ice rental rates for local minor sports groups so they can finish their seasons, ...

Logistics of Hanson trial still being decided

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The trial of Michelle Hanson, an Amaranth mother facing charges in relation to the 2018 death of her ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Font Resize
Accessibility by WAH
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support