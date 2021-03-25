Nothing confirmed for 2021 baseball season

March 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

Leagues are watching and waiting

By Brian Lockhart

The umpires are ready but no one is sure what is going to happen yet with the baseball season in Ontario.

Umpires in the OBA joined umpires from around the country in a virtual training event on March 21, featuring Baseball Canada instructors, MLB umpires, rules modules, video training, and networking opportunities.

Whether they will get much opportunity to put their skills out there this year is still up in the air.

In a normal season, older players would be starting some sort of spring training this time of year and getting ready to head out onto the diamonds to start practicing.

However, the current situation is leaving players and leagues in unfamiliar territory when it comes to planning for the 2021 season.

The North Dufferin Baseball League with senior and junior teams in the region, said it is unsure of how things will progress.

“Currently the provincial regulations don’t allow us the numbers to play a competitive season,” said League Secretary, Scott Anderson. “We don’t expect to have any play in the month of May. Hopefully we can start in June.”

Anderson said they are planning a League meeting in April to discuss options.

Orangeville Minor Baseball is also in waiting mode.

With the upcoming season undetermined, the Club is receiving Intent to Play forms for players that want to be on a house league team this year.

With no rules yet in place for the baseball season, the Club is hoping to at least get numbers of players who want to participate so they can plan ahead if baseball gets the go-ahead for this summer.

