Outlaws planning flag football season – no tackle

March 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There won’t be any real football this summer.

The Ontario Provincial Football League has announced they are currently looking at doing a fall football league meaning the summer season which usually gets underway at the end of May has been scrapped for the second year in a row.

Even if health units did start allowing some games, teams wouldn’t have anyone to play as they can’t cross into another health district to meet up with another squad.

It is too soon to say whether a fall season could be allowed but league executive at least have it in the planning stage in case things can get underway in September.

Locally the Orangeville Outlaws are planning on going ahead with a summer flag football league.

The Outlaws held a flag season last year after their regular season was cancelled.

The flag program was a popular alternative and the kids really enjoyed being able to get out there and play.

League executive are planning on three divisions. Tyke and Atom will play together, Peewee and Bantam will group together, and Junior Varsity and Varsity age players will form the upper division.

The league is scheduled to get underway at the end of April and will run through to August 1.

Flags and belts are provided, but players must bring their own cleats to he game.

The plan is to make teams of ten, five offence and five defence.

Following public health guidelines, everyone must wear a mask except athletes on the field.

COVID screening will take place prior to every game and practice.

It won’t be quite the same excitement that comes with the full on game, but the kids will at least be able to compete in a sport.

