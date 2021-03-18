General News

Provincial AstraZeneca Primary Care Pilot launches locally

March 18, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Residents in Dufferin County, Wellington, and Guelph between the ages of 60 and 64 will now have access to the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine through their family doctor.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health announced in a press release on Tuesday (March 16) that they has been added to the list of regions participating in the provincial AstraZeneca Primary Care Pilot. The Ontario government announced the pilot on March 10, allowing pharmacies and primary care settings in three public health units: Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington to administer the vaccine.

“This is another key tool in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of WDG Public Health. “I thank each Family Health Team and each physician for their commitment to helping end the pandemic in our region.”

WDG Public Health said the public should not contact their primary care provider as participating physicians will contact eligible patients to book a vaccine.

Local family health care teams participating in the pilot include: Dufferin Area Family Health Team, East Wellington Family Health Team, Guelph Family Health Team, Minto Mapleton Family Health Team, Mount Forest Family Health Team, and Upper Grand Family Health Team.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines go to www.wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine.



         

