Tigers on the ice for practice

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Tigers are back on the ice but with restrictions.

Teams allowed to practice only, and no games will be taking place.

Hockey in Orangeville is now restricted to Tony Rose area and the green rink at the Alder Street area. The Red rink at Alder is being used for a vaccination centre.

The Orangeville Girl’s Hockey Association approached the Town to ask for a reduction in ice rental rates – the organizations chief expence.

Due to COVID, the Hockey Association was unable to host their annual Sweetheart Tournament this year, as well as the Winter Classic DS tournament.

These tournaments accounted for upwards of 75 per cent of the Girl’s Hockey Association revenue.

The lack of participation in these tournaments left the organization with a deficit.

The town approved the rate reduction until at least April 30, of this year.

Readers Comments (0)