Josh Wagner training for huge fight in Quebec

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville boxer Josh Wagner will be up against a formidable opponent in his next bout scheduled for April 17, at the Centre Vidoetron in Quebec City.

Wagner is looking to improve his professional record to 8-0.

His last fight in November ended with a unanimous decision over Raphael Courchesne in Rimouski, Quebec. It was his first time back in the ring after a five-year hiatus.

The super welterweight said he has been in training full time since his last time in the ring.

“I train full time, boxing is my life,” Josh said. “My last fight we did six rounds and we had a lot of juice left. I’m always training and I’m always in good shape now.”

The upcoming fight will be ten full rounds. It will be Josh’s first time going for ten in the ring.

He says he’s not worried about going that distance and will be doing some extra training to prepare for it.

“I’m heading to Ottawa for three weeks to spar with Custio Clayton, he’s a 2012 Olympian and 18-0 as a professional, “Josh said. “I get to train with him, then come back here and I’ll do the last four weeks with my coach in Mississauga.”

Josh’s opponent in the upcoming bout is Artem Oganesyan a super welterweight who hails from Moscow, Russian,

Oganesyan has a 12-0 professional record including ten KO’s.

This is a huge match for both boxers.

“He’s a world champion as an amateur, he’s 12-0 as a pro,” Josh said “I look at it like any other opponent. The last guy I fought was undefeated and I was the underdog – doesn’t matter – I don’t let that beat me. I know what I can do and I know what I’m going to do that night. I don’t look at the record and all that. Sure I watch him, but put a man in front of me and I’m gong to fight him and I’m gong to win. That’s how I look at it.”

Oganesyan is a southpaw, meaning Josh will have to change his style a bit to match a fight who leads with his right.

“Punches will be coming from different angles, the footwork’s different,” Josh explained of taking on a fighter with the unorthodox stance. “Their lead right hand is a jab, it’s the opposite way. I fight good against southpaws. I’m excited for this one. This is want to do – I want to show everyone I belong on the world stage and I want to put Orangeville on the map. We’re going to be ready.”

The April 17, fight will be streamed live on www.punchinggrace.com.

