Public Health begins vaccinations in Orangeville at Alder Street Arena

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit began vaccinating local residents against the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, March 3.

The Alder Street Arena is serving as a vaccination centre with the red rink set up to deliver the shot to those who have registered.

The first wave of vaccinations is geared toward senior citizens, frontline workers, and caregivers.

“We’re starting to vaccinate our residents who are above 80-years-old,” explained Danny Williamson, communications specialist with the Health Unit. “We started with long term care homes, and now we’re blending in this next group including health care workers. We really want to press ahead to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“All this is based on the province’s framework for vaccinations. In this group we have a number of health care workers and members of the indigenous community. All those people can pre-register,” he added.

Pre-registering gets those who apply into the system with their preferred contact information. They are later notified using their preferred contact information when they’ve secured a spot in line for the vaccination.

You can register online through the Public Health Unit or by telephone if you don’t have internet access.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is administered in two doses with the time period between doses being between 21 and 42 days to be effective.

The plan to increase the number of vaccines and include a larger number of people is dependent on the availability of the vaccine.

“It depends on a couple of things,” Mr. Williamson said. “It depends on how the province’s prioritization changes over time – that has evolved even since it was launched. It will also depend on our vaccine supply of the three approved vaccines. We have a good understanding of our shipment schedule through March and it’s about 3,500 doses a week. Beyond that we’re not sure, but vaccine supplies are on a upward trajectory.”

There was a steady stream of people at the arena on the opening day.

“Today’s clinic is going to be around 250 people,” said Camille Loucks, clinic consultant and nurse practitioner with the Health Unit. “We did a small number today because there’s bugs to work out with the flow and we don’t want people waiting in line.”

After receiving the vaccine, people are asked to stay in a waiting area for to 15 minutes to ensure there are no immediate side effects like an allergic reaction to the shot.

Health Unit begins vaccinations in Orangeville

By Brian Lockhart

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit began vaccinating local residents against the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, March 3.

The Alder Street arena is serving as a vaccination centre with the red rink set up to deliver the shot to those who have registered.

The first wave of vaccinations is geared toward senior citizens, frontline workers, and caregivers.

“We’re starting to vaccinate our residents who are above 80-years-old,” explained Danny Williamson, communications specialist with the Health Unit. “We started with long term care homes, and now we’re blending in this next group including health care workers. We really want to press ahead to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“All this is based on the province’s framework for vaccinations. In this group we have a number of health care workers and members of the indigenous community. All those people can pre-register,” he added.

Pre-registering gets those who apply into the system with their preferred contact information. They are later notified using their preferred contact information when they’ve secured a spot in line for the vaccination.

You can register online through the Public Health Unit or by telephone if you don’t have internet access.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is administered in two doses with the time period between doses being between 21 and 42 days to be effective.

The plan to increase the number of vaccines and include a larger number of people is dependent on the availability of the vaccine.

“It depends on a couple of things,” Mr. Williamson said. “It depends on how the province’s prioritization changes over time – that has evolved even since it was launched. It will also depend on our vaccine supply of the three approved vaccines. We have a good understanding of our shipment schedule through March and it’s about 3,500 doses a week. Beyond that we’re not sure, but vaccine supplies are on a upward trajectory.”

There was a steady stream of people at the arena on the opening day.

“Today’s clinic is going to be around 250 people,” said Camille Loucks, clinic consultant and nurse practitioner with the Health Unit. “We did a small number today because there’s bugs to work out with the flow and we don’t want people waiting in line.”

After receiving the vaccine, people are asked to stay in a waiting area for to 15 minutes to ensure there are no immediate side effects like an allergic reaction to the shot.

Readers Comments (0)