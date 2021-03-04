Headline News

Orangeville’s default speed limit lowers to 40

March 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville’s default speed has been reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h on most town roads.

The new speed limit went into effect March 1 and impacts all streets in town except Hansen, First Street, Townline, C Line, Riddell, Centennial, B Line, and Broadway.

As well, Rolling Hills Drive, McCannell Avenue and Blind Line are now active community safety zones.

The total cost to reduce speed limits is $25,000, which comes from purchasing 186 new 40km/h signs to replace ones that have 50km/h posted.

The decision to reduce the speed limits in town follows the Province of Ontario’s passing of Bill 65 in May of 2017, the Safer School Zone Act, which permits municipalities to enact neighbourhood speed limit reductions. Section 128 of the Ontario Highway Driving Act also allows municipalities to pass bylaws setting speed limits below 50km/h for all roads within a designated area.

The Town of Orangeville is now engaging the public to educate them about the lower speeds and have requested support from Dufferin OPP for targeted enforcement. 



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Orangeville’s default speed limit lowers to 40

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville’s default speed has been reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h on most town roads. The new speed limit went into effect March ...

Coldest Night of the Year raises close to $78,000

By Sam Odrowski The 4th Annual Coldest Night of the Year was a massive success, generating nearly $78,000 for the Orangeville Food Bank. Despite the ...

Public Health begins vaccinations in Orangeville at Alder Street Arena

By Brian Lockhart The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit began vaccinating local residents against the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, March 3. The Alder Street Arena is ...

Dufferin–Caledon Green Party nominates candidate

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville restaurant owner, Laura Campbell recently announced she will again be running for the Dufferin–Caledon seat under the Green Party in the ...

International Women’s Day marks one year anniversary of COVID-19

By Paula Brown It’s a global day that celebrates the achievements of women, recognizes the state of gender equality, and calls on action for women’s ...