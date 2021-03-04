Orangeville’s default speed limit lowers to 40

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville’s default speed has been reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h on most town roads.

The new speed limit went into effect March 1 and impacts all streets in town except Hansen, First Street, Townline, C Line, Riddell, Centennial, B Line, and Broadway.

As well, Rolling Hills Drive, McCannell Avenue and Blind Line are now active community safety zones.

The total cost to reduce speed limits is $25,000, which comes from purchasing 186 new 40km/h signs to replace ones that have 50km/h posted.

The decision to reduce the speed limits in town follows the Province of Ontario’s passing of Bill 65 in May of 2017, the Safer School Zone Act, which permits municipalities to enact neighbourhood speed limit reductions. Section 128 of the Ontario Highway Driving Act also allows municipalities to pass bylaws setting speed limits below 50km/h for all roads within a designated area.

The Town of Orangeville is now engaging the public to educate them about the lower speeds and have requested support from Dufferin OPP for targeted enforcement.

Readers Comments (0)