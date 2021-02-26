Minor hockey back on ice

February 26, 2021 · 0 Comments

Orangeville Minor Hockey is back on the ice after being sidelined since Christmas.

Hockey executive made the announcement when the region was moved to the red zone after being locked down since December 26.

Currently there will be no league play and no games are allowed so all on-ice activity will be restricted to practices and training.

The ice will be restricted in terms of numbers with ten players, one coach, and one trainer allowed at the same time.

In following the rest of minor hockey in the province, players should come to the arena already suited up and ready to play as dressing rooms will not be available.

Only one parent will be allowed in the arena at any time.

Players should arrive no early than 15 minutes prior to their ice time.

Orangeville Tigers

The Orangeville Girls Hockey Association have announced the will be back on the ice.

Association executive said teams will be returning as of Saturday, February 20.

The Tigers are hoping to finish the season which will take them to the end of April.

