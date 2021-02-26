General News

Laura Campbell nominated as Green Party Candidate

February 26, 2021

The Green Party of Ontario is proud to announce that Laura Campbell has been nominated as its candidate for the Dufferin-Caledon riding ahead of the 2022 Provincial election.

Laura is a local business owner, and a mother of two. She holds a Master of Science from the London School of Economics and Politics, and a Bachelor of Arts from Western University.

Laura has a deep understanding of the important local issues facing Dufferin-Caledon. She ran previously as a candidate in 2018, and currently holds the post of Critic on Advanced Education and Skills Development on the GPO’s shadow cabinet. 

“I have always been deeply engaged in politics, both around issues of biodiversity and our ongoing climate crisis, and also in areas such as education, social justice, and affordable housing,” Laura said. “Over the past decade, I have advocated strongly for local food, and against large infrastructure or resource extraction projects that only benefit a select few rather than the hard working people of this riding.” 

Laura strongly believes that Ontario needs a Green and Caring Recovery and puts people and planet first to build back smarter from the damage of the pandemic.

“I’m very excited to have Laura join our team,” stated Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party of Ontario. “Her perspective as a fellow small business owner will be greatly appreciated as well as her passion and advocacy for action on critical issues like local food and the climate crisis.”

