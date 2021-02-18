Skill hills now open

Ski resorts in Ontario are open.

Resorts got the green-light to let people back on the slopes on February 16.

It has been a rough season for the industry. The hills had a bit of a late start this year after mild weather in early December delayed snow making efforts. A cold snap before Christmas allowed resorts to start covering the hills and they began to prepare for an opening day.

Hockley Resort opened its hills on December 19, and got a large turn-out of skiers and snowboarders who couldn’t wait to get on the chair lifts. It was a short-lived season when ski hills were placed on the list of places that were not allowed to open when the province went into lock-down on December 26. If you are going to hit the hills you should be prepared for some new rules.

For starters, you will have to purchase your lift ticket ahead of time and on-line. No window sales of tickets will take place. You will only be able to get a four-hour half-day pass.

Come prepared to be outdoors the entire time. Buildings will not be open so there will be no warm-up facilities available.

You will be required to wear a face covering the entire time you are at the resort and physical distancing must be adhered to at all times.

When accessing chair lifts, only people in the same social bubble will be allowed

