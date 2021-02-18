Hockey Canada cancels spring championships

February 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Hockey Canada has announced it is cancelling all spring 2021 national championships.

That includes the Esso Cup – Women’s U18 Club championship, the Telus Cup – the Under 18 hockey championship, the Centennial Cup, presented by Tim Hortons – the Canadian Junior A Championship, and the Allan Cup – the Senior Men’s championship.

The decision was made due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Canada issued a statement from Tom Renney, chief executive officer and Scoot Smith, president and chief operating officer: “Despite a strong desire to work with four great communities to host the top players in various levels across the country this season, the health and safety of all participants and the communities at large continues to be of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.

The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the fact that many regions in the country are not currently playing organized hockey, left us with no other option.

We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship.

Cities that were to host championships this year include, Penticton, B.C., Prince Albert, Sask., Calgary, Alta, and Dundas, Ont.

Hockey organizations across the country have not yet announced future plans. Currently most arenas have removed their ice as a cost saving measure since the province went into lock-down.

There have been no new announcements regarding plans for spring training or tryouts as hockey organizations simply don’t have enough information to make an informed decision at this point in time. Any hockey taking place right now is happening on outdoor arenas in an informal fashion.

Junior level clubs have already determined they won’t be playing hockey at all this season and are now hoping for a start at the beginning of the 2021 / 22 season.

