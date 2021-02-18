Julie Tabsing of Orangeville wins $1 million on LOTTO 6/49

Julie, a 54-year-old married father, said he discovered his win while stopping for gas.

“The three tickets I checked first were all winners too – two Free Plays and a $20 win. When I scanned this one, I saw Big Winner and for some reason I thought I won $50,000,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “Then OLG called the store to speak with me and asked if I realized I had won $1 million. I was so happy!”

Julie said he keeps reflecting on how this win will change his life and help his children.

“Now I’m a millionaire – it’s so amazing,” he smiled.

The first thing he plans to do with his windfall is pay off his mortgage. “I will also share with my children and use the rest wisely,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Dawson Road in Orangeville.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.

The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,399 jackpot wins and 362 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

