National Cupcake Day™ is almost here and it’s the sweetest way to help animals

February 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

February 22 is National Cupcake Day™ and there is no better time than meow to enjoy a cupcake and make a donation to the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre to help animals in need in the community.

Presented by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, National Cupcake Day is a nation-wide fundraiser in support of participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada. This year, to keep our communities safe during COVID-19, the Ontario SPCA is encouraging you to enjoy cupcakes at home and make an online donation to support your local participating animal organization.

If you prefer eating cupcakes instead of baking them, enjoy a delicious treat from a participating local bakery – guilt free – knowing your purchase not only helps local businesses during this challenging time, but also helps raise funds for animals in need in your community. For a list of participating bakeries, visit nationalcupcakeday.ca

“Who couldn’t use a delicious mid-winter pick-me-up treat?” says Dawn Lyons, Manager, Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “Enjoy a cupcake for National Cupcake Day and make a donation to provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.”

The Ontario SPCA and participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups are charitable organizations that rely on the generosity of donors to change the lives of vulnerable animals. By making a donation on National Cupcake Day, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals.

Make National Cupcake Day the sweetest day of the year for animals by visiting nationalcupcakeday.ca

