Orangeville students returning to class on Feb. 8

February 5, 2021

By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initative Reporter

Students, and parents of students in the Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph region won’t have to wait very much longer for in-person learning.

Yesterday (Feb. 3) the provincial government announced that in-person learning will return for students in the WDG Public Health region on Feb. 8.

The only schools boards not returning on Feb. 8 is Toronto, Peel, and York Region, who will instead return to in-person learning on Feb. 18.

The announcement comes after Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, announced last Thursday (Jan. 28) that nine schools boards from four health units would be making the return to in-class learning starting Feb. 1. The reopening of nine boards will see 280,000 students back in the classroom.

Students in northern Ontario made the return to school in early January, while seven health units in southern Ontario, including Grey Bruce, returned on Jan. 25.

Lecce, in his announcement, said the government’s decision was made, “on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, with the support of the local Medical Officers of

A press release from the Ontario government said the province’s schools are safe places now, according to medical experts, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

With the announcement from the Ontario government, the UGDSB released a notice on their website clarifying they were not included in the list of boards permitted to return to in-class learning.

“This means that all UGDSB schools will continue with our current measures for online learning until further notice,” said the UGDSB.

The UGDSB previously said in a notice they did not expect a return to in-person learning until at least Feb. 11 – the end of the emergency declaration.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, CEO and medical officer of health for WDG Public Health, released a statement on the extension of online learning.

“Since these closures are directed by the Province, I do not have the ability to open individual schools, or schools within a particular part of the region, without the Province’s direction,” said Mercer. “We will wait for further instruction form the Province on when in-person instruction may resume in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.”

During the lockdown of schools specialized classes for students with developmental disabilities (DD) in elementary and secondary schools have remained open for in-person learning.

Emergency child care for non-school aged children and school aged children of frontline workers has also continued.

Public Health units allowed to return to in-person learning include Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Middlesex-London Health Unit, Southwestern Public Health, and Ottawa Public Health. The total number of students across the province permitted for in-person learning is now 520,000.

The expected return to in-person learning for UGDSB students is Feb. 11.

