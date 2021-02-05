General News

Town and OPP ask for residents help when suspecting crime

February 5, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski 

Orangeville Council and the new Dufferin OPP detachment commander, Insp. Terry Ward are pleading with residents to file police reports when they suspect a crime.

“One of the issues that’s become very clear to me is that when there’s issues within our Town, residents are contacting Council, or residents are going on Facebook and making references to issues that are happening. And the reality is, unless there’s a police report filed, it’s very, very difficult for our force to do anything about it,” said Coun. Todd Taylor, Chair of the Orangeville’s Police Service Board.

“It’s just a plea to our citizens to ensure that they are going through proper channels. You can certainly let Council know, I’m happy to hear from people, but the reality is nothing really happens until it’s in their [OPP’s] hands in the form of a file, so I’d encourage everybody to do that.”

Insp. Ward noted that perhaps when there was municipal policing in the past, residents thought they could get better service through an elected official, but the best avenue is to report the crime online or directly to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. However, if there’s an emergency, he said to call 9-1-1. 

“Those are the three options that the public have to report to the police and by all means, we encourage them to use those means to report directly to us and not go around the issue,” said Insp. Ward. 

“If you want to be anonymous use Crime Stoppers.”



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Pet groomers speak out against being non-essential

By Fatima Baih Pet groomers were able to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic without any issues, up until Dec. 26 of last year, when it ...

Greystones is making a magnificent comeback

By Constance Scrafield  “It was terrifying at first,” admitted Jennifer Dattels, owner of the 1850’s stone building, the first hospitality building in Orangeville – Greystones.  ...

WDG Chief MOH “cautiously optimistic” about state of pandemic

By Paula Brown  Positive case numbers of COVID-19 in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG)Public Health region have been moving in a downward trend, and the region’s top ...

Council approves left turn signals at Riddell intersections

By Sam Odrowski Increased safety measures are coming to Riddell Rd.  Orangeville Council voted to move forward with the installation of protected left turn signals ...

Headwaters staff frustrated following alleged vaccination of casual worker

By Sam Odrowski Concerns over who’s receiving the COVID-19 vaccine first among Headwaters Health Care Centre staff was raised for a second time last week, ...

Town approves 0.97% tax levy increase

By Sam Odrowski The new term of Orangeville Council is maintaing its pattern of below the rate of inflation tax levy increases, this year coming ...