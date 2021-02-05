Town and OPP ask for residents help when suspecting crime

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville Council and the new Dufferin OPP detachment commander, Insp. Terry Ward are pleading with residents to file police reports when they suspect a crime.

“One of the issues that’s become very clear to me is that when there’s issues within our Town, residents are contacting Council, or residents are going on Facebook and making references to issues that are happening. And the reality is, unless there’s a police report filed, it’s very, very difficult for our force to do anything about it,” said Coun. Todd Taylor, Chair of the Orangeville’s Police Service Board.

“It’s just a plea to our citizens to ensure that they are going through proper channels. You can certainly let Council know, I’m happy to hear from people, but the reality is nothing really happens until it’s in their [OPP’s] hands in the form of a file, so I’d encourage everybody to do that.”

Insp. Ward noted that perhaps when there was municipal policing in the past, residents thought they could get better service through an elected official, but the best avenue is to report the crime online or directly to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. However, if there’s an emergency, he said to call 9-1-1.

“Those are the three options that the public have to report to the police and by all means, we encourage them to use those means to report directly to us and not go around the issue,” said Insp. Ward.

“If you want to be anonymous use Crime Stoppers.”

