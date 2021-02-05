General News

Public Health cancelling scheduled vaccinations

February 5, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initative Reporter

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has cancelled all COVID-19 vaccinations as delays in vaccine shipments continue. 

WDG Public Health in a notice to media on Sunday (Jan. 31) said all scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations in the region except those in long-term care and retirement homes have been cancelled due to the delay in shipments recently announced by both Moderna and Pfizer. 

Most individuals with a scheduled appointment have been contacted, but Public Health say they are trying to ensure the information reaches everyone with an appointment. 

“We are aware of the need and desire to vaccinate as many residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guleph as fast as possible,” said WDGPH spokesperson Danny Williamson. “As soon as global shipments of the vaccine resume, Public Health will work quickly to reschedule cancelled appointments and begin new and second dose bookings.”



         

