Town resident requests tribute for frontline workers

February 5, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

An Orangeville resident recently called on Town Council to honour frontline workers by building a tribute at the entrance of the Alder Street Arena.

Allan Luiker delivered a delegation during last Monday’s regular Council meeting (Jan. 25) asking that the Town consider some ways of recognizing essential employees who have worked through the pandemic.

“It’s certainly an interesting proposition, we all love our frontline workers, those in healthcare and even in our grocery stores – the young people that are serving us and we really appreciate all the work that they’re doing,” said Mayor Sandy Brown.

Luiker said he’s looking for a permanent installation with more of a focus on everyday essential workers, as healthcare workers already receive a great deal of well deserved recognition.

“The essential workers are the ones that sometimes get forgotten and tend to be the people that get yelled at,” he explained, when noting that grocery store clerks are more likely to be disrespected than other professions.

After a few ideas were floated around, Mayor Brown suggested creating a tribute along the guardrails that were recently put up at the Town’s walking track.

Coun. Lisa Post noted that she was thinking the same thing and suggested that they create a new category for the mural program at the walking track, so artists can submit tribute themed proposals.

She then talked it over with the Town’s manager of economic development and culture, Ruth Phillips and there’s an additional $18,000 in the Town’s 2021 Budget that was approved on Tuesday.

