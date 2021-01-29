Speed limit soon dropping to 40km/h in Orangeville

January 29, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Traffic is going to move a little bit slower through Orangeville soon.

Council passed a bylaw amendment with a 6-1 vote on Monday (Jan. 25), reducing its default speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on most town roads, which goes into effect March 1.

The only streets that are excluded from the reduction are Hansen, First Street, Townline, C Line, Riddell, Centennial, B Line, and Broadway.

In addition to reducing speed limits throughout the Town, Council voted to make Rolling Hills Drive, McCannell Avenue and Blind Line, community safety zones.

Mayor Sandy Brown was the only member of council who opposed the lowering of speed limits on town roads. He cites the need for a wider safety study to be conducted in Orangeville so town council is better informed to make a more targeted decision.

“Just to reiterate my position from the last time this was put in front of us, I voted no, but the reason that I voted no is because I thought it was premature and that the traffic study… should have been in front of us so we had an entire global look at all of the issues before selecting certain areas in Town for speed reduction,” noted Mayor Brown.

Upon implementation of lower speeds, the town will engage in a public education campaign and request support from Dufferin OPP for targeted enforcement.

The decision to reduce the speed limits in town follows the Province of Ontario’s passing of Bill 65 in May of 2017, the Safer School Zone Act, which permits municipalities to enact neighbourhood speed limit reductions. Section 128 of the Ontario Highway Driving Act also allows municipalities to pass bylaws setting speed limits below 50km/h for all roads within a designated area.

The total cost to reduce speed limits is $25,000. which comes from purchasing 186 new 40km/h signs to replace ones that have 50km/h posted.

Meanwhile, Coun. Grant Peters was hesitant to include McCannel as a community safety zone, since there’s no school nearby and little activity in terms of houses, he asked if adding it makes sense?

From Coun. Peters experience participating in ride alongs with police, he told town council that community safety zones should be strategically placed.

“There was a caution that as you increase the number of community safety zones they become less effective because they become normalized,” he remarked.

Coun. Lisa Post addressed his comment by noting Dufferin Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones’ office has been in contact with her directly and they suggested that it be included as a community safety zone.

“From my perspective I’d like to leave it in there as a community safety zone and if we have to revaluate it at a later date perhaps we could,” said Coun. Post.

The Town of Orangeville is going to be ramping up its community outreach regarding the new community zones and reduced speed limits with the goal of having all residents educated for when the changes takes place, March 1.

