Outbreak resolved at Bethsaida Retirement Community, improvement

January 28, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

The COVID-19 outbreak at Bethsaida Retirement Community has came to an end with no staff or residents currently infected.

The outbreak, which was declared on Dec. 27, claimed four lives, infected eight staff, and 21 residents, before it came to an end on Jan. 22. All staff and resident cases have been resolved.

“The residents who have had their cases resolved are feeling well and the home is working at ensuring that we continue to adhere to all the public health measures related to prevention of the transmission of COVID-19,” said Lina Johnson, manager of Bethsaida Retirement Community. 

“We are reviewing all of our policies and procedures to ensure we’re providing safe and quality care to our residents.”

The source of the outbreak was a visiting care provider who became symptomatic for COVID-19 the day after working at the retirement home.



         

