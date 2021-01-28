Employee tests positive at local Zehrs

By Sam Odrowski

The local Zehrs recently had an employee test positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

Loblaws announced the incident on Jan. 24 through its COVID-19 case tracker, which keeps tabs on cases in its stores (loblaw.ca/en/covid-19/).

The employee who tested positive last worked at the Orangeville Zehrs on Jan. 17.

The incubation period for COVID-19 ranges from 1 to 14 days, but most commonly, people develop symptoms five to six days after being exposed to the virus, according to the Government of Canada. Almost all people (97.5 per cent), develop symptoms within 11 days of an exposure.

An individual with COVID-19 can be contagious 48 hours before they start to experience symptoms, according to Harvard Medical School.

