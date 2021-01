Counterfeit cash found in Orangeville

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin OPP are warning local businesses and residents of counterfeit currency being used in the area.

So far, three businesses in Orangeville have reported receiving several counterfeit bills from Jan. 18 to 20 in the amounts of $50 and $100.

Dufferin OPP asks that the public remain vigilant when accepting cash and report suspicious bills to police.

Readers Comments (0)