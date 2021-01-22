Sports

Snowmobiling allowed in Ontario: OFSC

January 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs announced that snowmobiling will still be allowed under the current rules of the province-wide shut-down. 

The OFSC cited a section of the Stay AT Home Order which states: “The following outdoor recreational amenities may open if they are in compliance with subsection (3) with the permitted uses listed in subsection 16 as “Snowmobile, cross country ski, dog sledding, ice skating and snow shoe trails.” 

OFSC trails will remain open as they are considered a “permitted recreational activity, allowable across the province, provided the participants comply with all other provincial and local public health unit directives.” 

Trail grooming operations are also allowed in the province. 

While trails are open snowmobilers are limited as to which trails they can use. 

Feeder trails between public health regions will be closed to avoid having sledders moving between regions. 

In addition, you should only be riding with those in your household in groups of five or less and only ride trails if they in a yellow or green availability. 

The OFSC reminded riders that the information they provided refers only to riding the trails – not travelling with your trailer to get to the trails, so questions about getting to the trails and travel restrictions should be directed to local law enforcement agencies such as municipalities and public health units across Ontario. Anyone found to be trailering a snowmobile to a starting point in another health district my find themselves subject to a fine. 

TrailThe Orangeville Snowmobile Club has been operating local trails, however they are hoping for more snow as there isn’t much of a base so far this year. 



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Former OPS Officer acquitted of all charges

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initative Reporter Stephen Fisher, a former constable with the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) has been found not guilty of the ...

Mayor looks back on 2020 and ahead to 2021

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville Council had no shortage of challenges, obstacles, and roadblocks to work through in 2020, but for a year that was overshadowed ...

Local Police won’t randomly stop vehicles to check stay-at-home order compliance

By Sam Odrowski Many Orangeville residents have been wondering about the authority police have under Ontario’s stay-at-home orders and provincial emergency.  Coun. Todd Taylor, Chair ...

Council providing support to Dufferin County Canadian Black Association

By Sam Odrowski The demand for racial justice and equality strengthened greatly in 2020, leading to the creation of many pro-Black and anti-racist groups advocating ...

Local associations plead with Council for reduced ice costs

By Sam Odrowski All minor hockey is cancelled throughout Ontario, and will remain that way for the duration of the provincial emergency order that was ...