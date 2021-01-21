General News

WDGPH vaccine roll out to see impact with pause in production lines

January 21, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s (WDGPH) roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine will be seeing impacts with pause in production lines at Pfizer’s facility.

WDGPH announced on Monday (Jan. 18) that they would be making changes to their vaccine program in response to the recent announcement from Pfizer that some production lines at their facility in Belgium are working to increase their overall capacity.

Public Health, in a press release, said that the pausing in production will be felt in Ontario and affect deliveries to Guelph for a short period.

WDG Public Health will be continuing to move forward with the vaccine supply that they have on hand, but will be making changes to the vaccination clinic; with rescheduling of appointments unavoidable. Those who will be affected by the pause will be contacted directly.

Residents, staff, and essential caregivers in long term care and retirement homes will continue to be prioritized for vaccinations. Individuals who have already received the vaccine will be able to get their second does, although for some it will be delayed.

Public Health said that the delay in the second dose will not affect individuals developing immunity to the second dose.

“Everyone wants to see vaccines arrive as quickly as possible to the region,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin- Guelph Public Health. “This delay is only temporary and will allow the manufacturer the ability to provide increased vaccine to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph in the coming weeks. As an agency, our commitment remains, vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible according to the provincial schedule.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit  www.wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine.



         

