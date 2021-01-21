Area businesses team up with Headwaters to raise funds for cardiac care

January 21, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Alyssa Parkhill

Each year at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), an average of 14,000 residents seek medical assistance due to cardiac concerns at the hospital.

For the second year in a row, Headwaters is hosting the Have a Heart for Headwaters Initiative to raise funds to help cardiac care at the hospital.

“We need the tools and equipment to stabilize these patients before they are either transferred to a partnering hospital for specialized care or being discharged home,” said Kendra Mantler, Coordinator, Community and Corporate Engagement, at Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

Unfortunately, the hospital doesn’t receive government funding to be able to purchase the necessary equipment needed, hence the need of community support coming into play.

“Last year, this initiative let us purchase a Cardiac Telemetry Pack at Headwaters. This piece of equipment monitors your heart to watch the pattern of your heartbeat, find any problems you may have with your heartbeat and to see how any medications are working,” explained Mantler.

In order for this initiative to be successful, local businesses in the area have come forward to collaborate with the hospital to help raise the necessary funds.

Auntie Joy’s Spring Rolls and Catering Services has partnered with Headwaters for the initiative offering 10 per cent of orders over $10 will be donated until January 31. Though the initiative begins in February, Auntie Joy wanted to kick off a little bit earlier.

“When Headwaters reached out to me to see if I could help with the fundraising drive, I was eager to assist,” said Joy Bradley, also known as Auntie Joy. “I love the Headwaters Health Care Centre. The people are so helpful and friendly, and I have never had to wait for too long anytime I’ve been there.”

“It is such an honour to have them serving our community,” she said.

Fortunately, Auntie Joy’s Spring Rolls and Catering Services has been able to stay afloat amid the pandemic, which gave Auntie Joy the push to be able to give back.

“Since my business hasn’t suffered too bad from the COVID-19 virus, I felt obligated to help because I know a lot of previous donors that won’t be able to afford to help at this time,” said Auntie Joy. “It’s my pleasure to help in this small way.”

Headwaters is looking to gather the help of the community to raise $25,000 to support Cardiac Care at Headwaters in the month of February.

“There are multiple local businesses who are supporting us during this initiative,” said Mantler.

In the month of February, a list of businesses will be supporting the initiative including The Kitchen at Mono Mills, The Weathervane, Shop with Purpose Market and the Nifty Nook.

For more information, please visit hhcfoundation.com or order from Auntie Joy’s Spring Rolls and Catering Services at auntiejoyspringrolls.com or call (519) 942-8802.

