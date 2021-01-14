Sports

Ski resorts blind-sided by mandatory closures

January 14, 2021   ·   0 Comments

When the Province announced the current shutdown in December, most skill hill operators thought they would be exempt and could keep their hills open. 

A working group of ski hill operators had been working with the government and public health agencies to ensure they had proper protocols in place, so when it was announced that ski hills were on the list of businesses that had to close, it came as a shock to resorts around the province. 

There are around 50 ski resorts in Ontario who have now laid off around 9,500 people, including around 1,100 seasonal employees at the Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood. 

The industry in Ontario has lost a combined $85 million. 

“We were really taken by surprise,” said Dan Skelton, president of Blue Mountain Resort. “There was no outreach to the industry to telegraph this was gong to be the position. We spent a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of effort adapting our operation. To be the only jurisdiction in North America where skiing is shut down is really disappointing.” 

Resorts had plans in place including the requiment for everyone to wear face mask on the ski lifts and only allowing people in cohorts to access chairlifts together. Similar protocols were in place for planned programs like ski lessons. 

Hill operators have said the current plan is not “based on any solid risk analysis.” 



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

COVID-19 vaccine arrives for Headwaters Hospital staff

By Sam Odrowski Greater protection against COVID-19 is coming to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), since they started sending their staff to Brampton for vaccinations ...

Dental professionals request early access to COVID-19 vaccine

By Sam Odrowski The first round of COVID-19 vaccines has been rolled out for healthcare workers, particularly those working in nursing homes, but one group ...

Ontario declares second provincial emergency for COVID-19

By Sam Odrowski Effective today (Jan. 14) the Province of Ontario is issuing a stay-at-home order, requiring everyone to remain in their household, except for ...

Rural students struggling with distanced learning, poor internet

By Jessica Laurenza The Ministry of Education announced that as of Jan. 4, all elementary and secondary students will be temporarily shifting to virtual, remote ...

WDG schools face extended closures for in-person learning

By Sam Odrowski All Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph schools have been instructed by Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Nicola Mercer to extend online-only learning until Jan. 24, and ...