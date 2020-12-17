Sports

Move to red status limits sporting activities

December 17, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With the region moving to a Code Red status as of Monday, Dec. 14, Orangeville Minor Hockey had limited choices on how to proceed with the current hockey season. 

All games on the schedule as of Monday, December 14 were scratched. 

Club executive announced that they “reviewed surrounding centre’s programs that were already in the Red-Control zone” before making a decision on how to proceed with the season. 

The organization took into account, ice availability, membership options, health authority guidelines, and Hockey Canada / OHF / OMHA guidelines that must be followed. 

They also considered the organization’s financial stability both in the short-term and long-term. 

As a result, the Association made the decision to pause hockey operations. 

They are considering adding the missed days to the schedule when operations resume in 2021 and are working on a modified scheduled to suit the requirements as announced by the Province of Ontario and the Chief Medial Officer of Health with regards to the Red-Control zone protocols. 

The plan is resume hockey operations on January 11, 2021. 

However, if the Red-Control situation is extended past January 11, new schedules will be created and new information will be passed on. 

Most hockey organizations in the region have followed suit and cancelled games on their remaining 2020 schedule with plans to resume in January. 



         

