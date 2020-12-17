Orangeville residents’ host fundraiser for local charities

December 17, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A pair of Orangeville residents teamed up over the weekend to collect toys, non-perishable food, and clothing donations outside of TSC Stores and Fresh Co. in hopes of making Christmas a little merrier for individuals who are in need of support.

Brandon Paradis of All Canadian Lawn Care and Grant Rowley decked out their trucks with Christmas lights and decorations before filling them up with donations and dropping them off at the Salvation Army, Choices Youth Shelter, Family Transition Place, and Orangeville Food Bank.

In total, Paradis said they collected roughly $1,200 worth of toys and $1,000 in clothing as well as $700 cash, which was divided among the charities.

“It went really well, we got a lot of toys, a lot of clothes, everything we were aiming for,” noted Rowley.

He said he’s very appreciative of the community’s kindness to help support fellow citizens over the holidays, especially during a difficult time for many peoples’ financial and mental health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paradis told the Citizen that the difficulties people are facing related to job loss and economic hardships caused by the pandemic is a large reason why he was motivated to partner up with Rowley to fundraise.

“Especially in a small community like this, when we all stick together, we can get through these hard times,” he remarked.

The fundraiser went “better than expected,” according to Paradis and all of the different not-for-profit organizations that accepted donations were extremely grateful.

“At the Salvation Army we had the pastor come out and give us the elbows,” he recalled. “Everyone thought it was a great thing we were doing.”

Rowley and Paradis are now planning to make their toy, food and clothing drive into an annual event because of its success.

“We’re going to try to continue it every year from now on, as long as we can keep providing it,” Rowley said. “Brandon is looking to get more landscaping companies on board.”

They’ve also floated the idea of extending the length of the fundraiser, but will work out the details when the time comes next year.

In the interim, Paradis said he’s encouraging anyone in the community who’s able to donate to a local charity to do so this holiday season.

“If you’ve had a good year… go out and donate. Go buy a toy, go buy some food from the local grocery store and donate,” he told the Citizen.

